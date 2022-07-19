BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Dr. Geert Vanden Bossche | C-19 Mass Vaxx Triggering New Pandemics & Epidemics
KristallKlar
KristallKlar
262 followers
Follow
0
Share
Report
188 views • July 19, 2022

In his first interview with The New American, renowned scientist Dr. Geert Vanden Bossche described why mass vaccination with non-sterilizing (“leaky”) vaccines could not lead to herd immunity, and why he expected the Covid infection and disease to aggravate in the vaccinated individuals.


The New American is proud to become the first media to speak with Dr. Vanden Bossche about his latest research dedicated to the issue of Covid mass vaccination initiating a chain reaction of new pandemics and epidemics with a potentially catastrophic impact on global health. In addition to that, the doctor explained how the constant Covid reinfections trigger relapse or metastasis of certain cancers in vaccinated people.


If the antiviral treatments are not made massively available to the vaccinated people, the highly vaccinated countries will likely experience a tsunami of hospitalizations and deaths among the vaccinated, especially the elderly and those vaccinated early on, said Dr. Vanden Bossche.


The doctor pleaded with the parents NOT to vaccinate their children against Covid. The vaccination would irreparably damage their innate immune system and leave them vulnerable to infection and re-infection by Covid and a range of other deadly pathogens. That would result in a massive loss of children's lives.


Dr. Geert Vanden Bossche is a world-class certified expert in microbiology and infectious diseases. He also has a Ph.D. in virology and a longstanding career in human vaccinology.


To follow Dr. Vanden Bossche’s work, please go to https://www.voiceforscienceandsolidarity.org/.


To read Dr. Vanden Bossche’s paper, please go to https://www.voiceforscienceandsolidarity.org/scientific-blog/c-19-mass-vaccination-triggers-a-chain-reaction-of-new-pandemics-and-epidemics


https://www.voiceforscienceandsolidarity.org/


To watch his first interview with The New American, go to https://thenewamerican.com/dr-geert-vanden-bossche-covid-infection-disease-to-aggravate-in-vaccinated/


This Content Is Mirrored. Please support the original creator. All credit, royalties and sincere thanks to the original source of this video.


Dr. Geert Vanden Bossche | C-19 Mass Vaxx Triggering New Pandemics & Epidemics


Dr Geert Vanden Bossche, C-19 Mass Vaxx Triggering New Pandemics,  Epidemics, TNA, July 14 2022


Keywords
epidemicstnadr geert vanden bosschejuly 14 2022c-19 mass vaxx triggering new pandemics
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
America’s #1 killer meets its match: How blueberries are quietly reversing the hypertension epidemic

America’s #1 killer meets its match: How blueberries are quietly reversing the hypertension epidemic

Willow Tohi
NIH&#8217;s $50M Autism Data Initiative Faces Accusation of Avoiding Vaccine-Autism Research

NIH’s $50M Autism Data Initiative Faces Accusation of Avoiding Vaccine-Autism Research

Morgan S. Verity
&#8220;UNBREAKABLE&#8221; on BrightU: The radical distrust behind a new survival economy

“UNBREAKABLE” on BrightU: The radical distrust behind a new survival economy

Belle Carter
U.K. Study Links Ultra-Processed Foods to Accelerated Biological Aging

U.K. Study Links Ultra-Processed Foods to Accelerated Biological Aging

Coco Somers
Unlocking a century-old secret: How a traditional Japanese food supports wellness

Unlocking a century-old secret: How a traditional Japanese food supports wellness

HRS Editors
Amazon Faces Class Action Over Alleged Pregnancy Discrimination in Warehouse Operations

Amazon Faces Class Action Over Alleged Pregnancy Discrimination in Warehouse Operations

Douglas Harrington
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy