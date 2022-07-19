Dr. Geert Vanden Bossche | C-19 Mass Vaxx Triggering New Pandemics & Epidemics

In his first interview with The New American, renowned scientist Dr. Geert Vanden Bossche described why mass vaccination with non-sterilizing (“leaky”) vaccines could not lead to herd immunity, and why he expected the Covid infection and disease to aggravate in the vaccinated individuals.





The New American is proud to become the first media to speak with Dr. Vanden Bossche about his latest research dedicated to the issue of Covid mass vaccination initiating a chain reaction of new pandemics and epidemics with a potentially catastrophic impact on global health. In addition to that, the doctor explained how the constant Covid reinfections trigger relapse or metastasis of certain cancers in vaccinated people.





If the antiviral treatments are not made massively available to the vaccinated people, the highly vaccinated countries will likely experience a tsunami of hospitalizations and deaths among the vaccinated, especially the elderly and those vaccinated early on, said Dr. Vanden Bossche.





The doctor pleaded with the parents NOT to vaccinate their children against Covid. The vaccination would irreparably damage their innate immune system and leave them vulnerable to infection and re-infection by Covid and a range of other deadly pathogens. That would result in a massive loss of children's lives.





Dr. Geert Vanden Bossche is a world-class certified expert in microbiology and infectious diseases. He also has a Ph.D. in virology and a longstanding career in human vaccinology.





To follow Dr. Vanden Bossche’s work, please go to https://www.voiceforscienceandsolidarity.org/.





To read Dr. Vanden Bossche’s paper, please go to https://www.voiceforscienceandsolidarity.org/scientific-blog/c-19-mass-vaccination-triggers-a-chain-reaction-of-new-pandemics-and-epidemics





https://www.voiceforscienceandsolidarity.org/





To watch his first interview with The New American, go to https://thenewamerican.com/dr-geert-vanden-bossche-covid-infection-disease-to-aggravate-in-vaccinated/





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Dr. Geert Vanden Bossche | C-19 Mass Vaxx Triggering New Pandemics & Epidemics





Dr Geert Vanden Bossche, C-19 Mass Vaxx Triggering New Pandemics, Epidemics, TNA, July 14 2022



