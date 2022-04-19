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A crucial perspective on the Russia-Ukraine war. The chess game may be larger than we realize!
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81 views • April 19, 2022
WATCH VIDEO HERE --> https://jbs.org/video/freedom-is-the-cure/russia-ukraine-a-war-between-villians-freedom-is-the-cure/
In this episode, renowned veteran investigative journalist William Jasper discusses the possibility that Ukrainian neo-Nazis massacred their own people. He also dispels any notion of Vladimir Putin being a force for good by laying out the history of treachery by the former KGB agent-turned-Russian leader. He talks about how U.S. sanctions on Russia have hurt the U.S. more than Russia, and he explains how media propaganda of the Ukraine-Russia war is intended to draw the world into a larger global conflict in which the only winners will be the globalists.
Resources & Action Items
Read Bucha Atrocities: Were Perpetrators Russian Troops or Ukrainian Neonazis?
Read G20-Russian “Convergence”: Partnering With Putin’s Mafia State
Take action: Prevent Unconstitutional Wars: Get US Out! of NATO
Related Videos (clickable links at video site)
Mainstream Media is Propaganda. Hunter Biden Laptop is Another Example
Marxism is Poisoning America’s Evangelical Churches
Your Pain at the Pump is Part of Agenda 2030
In this episode, renowned veteran investigative journalist William Jasper discusses the possibility that Ukrainian neo-Nazis massacred their own people. He also dispels any notion of Vladimir Putin being a force for good by laying out the history of treachery by the former KGB agent-turned-Russian leader. He talks about how U.S. sanctions on Russia have hurt the U.S. more than Russia, and he explains how media propaganda of the Ukraine-Russia war is intended to draw the world into a larger global conflict in which the only winners will be the globalists.
Resources & Action Items
Read Bucha Atrocities: Were Perpetrators Russian Troops or Ukrainian Neonazis?
Read G20-Russian “Convergence”: Partnering With Putin’s Mafia State
Take action: Prevent Unconstitutional Wars: Get US Out! of NATO
Related Videos (clickable links at video site)
Mainstream Media is Propaganda. Hunter Biden Laptop is Another Example
Marxism is Poisoning America’s Evangelical Churches
Your Pain at the Pump is Part of Agenda 2030
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