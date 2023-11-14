Israel is Committing War Crimes

Even in times of war, civilized people conduct themselves according to reasonable rules. Israel has rejected all rules of war and is committing unspeakable atrocities.

Please Share This Video and Donate to Support My Efforts.

Write to: Jake Morphonios PO Box 1333 Kernersville, NC 27285

Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/blackstoneintel



Paypal: https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/blackstoneintel



Buy Me a Coffee: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/blackstoneintel



Cash App: $blackstoneintel

Twitter: @blackstoneintel & @morphonios

https://www.twitter.com/blackstoneintel

https://www.twitter.com/morphonios



DONATIONS BY CRYPTOCURRENCY:

Bitcoin: 1JRJ4Zv6SH67WjYA4FSVQfQVwcsc2rFtiX

Ethereum: 0xEe6c6dEd9a7608B6Bfdd02f10921f231099b5435

Litecoin: LfHK1Cnz6P5wxgQYS4Y2ZCk4m1J6kg4Gqh

