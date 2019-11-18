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Bongino slams Bloomberg for apologizing for 'stop-and-frisk' policy
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7 views • November 18, 2019
Former NYC mayor and potential 2020 presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg is apologizing for his controversial 'stop-and-frisk' policy. Fox News contributor Dan Bongino says 'stop-and-frisk' worked and he looks 'weak' with an apology. #FoxNews
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