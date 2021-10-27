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Geoingegneria / SRM Solar Radiation Management 09 Dicembre 2017
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183 views • October 27, 2021
Geoingegneria / Solar Radiation Management (SRM) non è una teoria della cospirazione. Gli geoingegneri di Harvard ammettono che hanno iniziato nella primavera del 2017 ma in realtà sono in aumento da decenni.
Questo l’originale dal canale di Ditrh https://youtu.be/X7Tqrl-T7d0
Questo l’originale dal canale di Ditrh https://youtu.be/X7Tqrl-T7d0
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