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Migrations: Birds of a Feather
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12 views • January 05, 2021
This video is a collection of photographs that I have taken over the past decade of various birds in the Rocky Mountain West and the Southeast. It captures their beauty as they thrive in their natural habitats. It reminds us of the unique places in America that we should cherish and protect.
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