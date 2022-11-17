CEO of FTX is Daughter of SEC Head's Former Boss

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Democrat slush fund to serve as catalyst for government regulation of crypto.
All the players here seem to be Jewish, what a surprise.....don't expect any prosecutions.
Mirrored https://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=637145815e0b7c353b955387
Greg Reese