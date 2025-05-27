BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Vaccines & Drugs are the harbingers of death ~ Big Pharma business is sickness / death ~
In today's discussion we will talk about how big pharma and mainstream allopathic medicine was never about healing the cause of sickness, and how it was always about keeping you sick by treating symptoms rather than the cause. We will also talk about how vaccines / drugs are all a part of the Eugenics program to sterilize and depopulate the earth in the name of climate control. Finally, we will be sharing episode 5 of the propaganda exposed uncensored, which is entitled Pharma-cide.


References:

- Dead Doctors Don't lies by Dr. Joel Wallach

  https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pCs9qMkPYzg

- Propaganda Exposed Uncensored

  https://rumble.com/v1w9aqc-propaganda-exposed-uncensored-episode-1-question-everything.html

- Covid 19 Great Reset by Klause Schwab

  https://archive.org/details/covid-19_great_reset_schwab

- The Real Anthony Fauci

  https://archive.org/details/kennedy-robert-f.-the-real-anthony-fauc-pdf

- TTAV: Presents Remedy

  https://rumble.com/v5zw6u2-the-truth-about-vaccines-docu-series-episode-1-robert-f.-kennedy-jr-intervi.html?e9s=src_v1_upp

- VAX - UNVAX LET THE SCIENCE SPEAK by Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

  + https://www.booktopia.com.au/vax-unvax-brian-hooker/book/9781510766969.html

  + https://oceanofpdf.com/authors/robert-f-kennedy/pdf-epub-vax-unvax-let-the-science-speak-childrens-health-defense-download/

- William Casey's misinformation statement

  https://archive.org/details/cia-director-william-casey-disinformation-program-quote-soruce


