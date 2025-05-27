Vaccines & Drugs are the harbingers of death ~ Big Pharma business is sickness / death ~

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In today's discussion we will talk about how big pharma and mainstream allopathic medicine was never about healing the cause of sickness, and how it was always about keeping you sick by treating symptoms rather than the cause. We will also talk about how vaccines / drugs are all a part of the Eugenics program to sterilize and depopulate the earth in the name of climate control. Finally, we will be sharing episode 5 of the propaganda exposed uncensored, which is entitled Pharma-cide.
