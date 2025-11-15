BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
US plan is 'new colonial occupation' for Gaza, & recipe for defeat - Dr. Mustafa Barghouti
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1337 followers
0
14 views • 1 day ago

Dr. Mustafa Barghouti: US plan is 'new colonial occupation' for Gaza

According to Barghouti, the US-Israel plan is a recipe for defeat:

👉 Aims to impose a "foreign authority" over Gaza, creating a "new occupation" without ending the Israeli one

👉 Tries to separate Gaza from the West Bank, a tactic to divide and weaken the Palestinian cause

The Palestinian politician also outlines that:

🔶 Gaza must be run by Palestinians, not a foreign authority

🔶 No separation from the West Bank

🔶 Any international force must be a UN peacekeeping force to ensure a ceasefire and full Israeli withdrawal


@geopolitics_prime

Keywords
iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
