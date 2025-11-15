US plan is 'new colonial occupation' for Gaza, & recipe for defeat - Dr. Mustafa Barghouti

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dr. Mustafa Barghouti: US plan is 'new colonial occupation' for Gaza
According to Barghouti, the US-Israel plan is a recipe for defeat:
👉 Aims to impose a "foreign authority" over Gaza, creating a "new occupation" without ending the Israeli one
👉 Tries to separate Gaza from the West Bank, a tactic to divide and weaken the Palestinian cause
The Palestinian politician also outlines that:
🔶 Gaza must be run by Palestinians, not a foreign authority
🔶 No separation from the West Bank
🔶 Any international force must be a UN peacekeeping force to ensure a ceasefire and full Israeli withdrawal
@geopolitics_prime