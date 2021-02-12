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Oracle Cloud.Temple to the AI gods 'Under' Jerusalem..!
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300 views • February 12, 2021
Not much to say today accept watch and pray. God bless you and keep you always!
There is one thing thing, I have noticed comments with links are not getting to us on YT and that's important for us to share links!. Try breaking links – Cut each “cut” and quotes in bro ken link, copy, paste and go. https”cut”://rumble.”cut”com/vds63n-oracle-cloud.temple-to-the-ai-gods.-under-jerusalem.html or Https"cut"://www.bit"cut"chute."cut"com/video/Xulfzw3ptbxP/ let us know if it works.
Worth a try asYT censors links and tracks the ones it allows. By doing something like this maybe we can share more pertinant links on YT and toss a wrench in their tracking. JMO. Peace
article; https://www.timesofisrael.com/oracle-...?
or
https”cut”://www.timesofisrael.”cut”com/oracle-to-set-up-regional-cloud-center-in-jerusalem/?utm_source=dlvr.it&utm_medium=twitter
Get Esword: http://www.e-sword.net/downloads.html?
Have hard copies of your bibles and literature!
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/7ekX...?
The Lords Prayer
Our Father, which art in heaven,
Hallowed be thy Name.
Thy Kingdom come.
Thy will be done in earth,
As it is in heaven.
Give us this day our daily bread.
And forgive us our trespasses,
As we forgive them that trespass against us.
And lead us not into temptation,
But deliver us from evil.
For thine is the kingdom,
The power, and the glory,
For ever and ever.
Amen.
License: Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
Shared from and subscribe to:
Many Fish
https://www.youtube.com/user/wtfwu1/videos
Many Fishers
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCSjfkCZ8J6cJlYsvQ7_ojdw/videos
There is one thing thing, I have noticed comments with links are not getting to us on YT and that's important for us to share links!. Try breaking links – Cut each “cut” and quotes in bro ken link, copy, paste and go. https”cut”://rumble.”cut”com/vds63n-oracle-cloud.temple-to-the-ai-gods.-under-jerusalem.html or Https"cut"://www.bit"cut"chute."cut"com/video/Xulfzw3ptbxP/ let us know if it works.
Worth a try asYT censors links and tracks the ones it allows. By doing something like this maybe we can share more pertinant links on YT and toss a wrench in their tracking. JMO. Peace
article; https://www.timesofisrael.com/oracle-...?
or
https”cut”://www.timesofisrael.”cut”com/oracle-to-set-up-regional-cloud-center-in-jerusalem/?utm_source=dlvr.it&utm_medium=twitter
Get Esword: http://www.e-sword.net/downloads.html?
Have hard copies of your bibles and literature!
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/7ekX...?
The Lords Prayer
Our Father, which art in heaven,
Hallowed be thy Name.
Thy Kingdom come.
Thy will be done in earth,
As it is in heaven.
Give us this day our daily bread.
And forgive us our trespasses,
As we forgive them that trespass against us.
And lead us not into temptation,
But deliver us from evil.
For thine is the kingdom,
The power, and the glory,
For ever and ever.
Amen.
License: Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
Shared from and subscribe to:
Many Fish
https://www.youtube.com/user/wtfwu1/videos
Many Fishers
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCSjfkCZ8J6cJlYsvQ7_ojdw/videos
Keywords
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