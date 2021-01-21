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... A Peaceful Transition to Military Power
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1401 views • January 21, 2021
Feeling glum? Me too. Did the flag officer misspeak, or is Military law in our immediate future?
P.S. As I listen to another rambling Joe Biden speech filled with platitudes, with no plans or ideas, we can't be put under Marshall Law soon enough. Bring it, root out the Marxists and Commies, then give us our cleansed nation back.
P.P.S. Probably the main reason Trump wasn't there was that he didn't want to be charged with aiding and abetting the enemy.
P.S. As I listen to another rambling Joe Biden speech filled with platitudes, with no plans or ideas, we can't be put under Marshall Law soon enough. Bring it, root out the Marxists and Commies, then give us our cleansed nation back.
P.P.S. Probably the main reason Trump wasn't there was that he didn't want to be charged with aiding and abetting the enemy.
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