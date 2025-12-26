Maria Zeee-Conscription for WW3 to Begin? ft. Martin Armstrong

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Daily Pulse Ep 168 | Britons have been told to prepare their 'sons and daughters' for war, while Germany is warning they will commence mandatory military service. Economist Martin Armstrong says all of this will come to a head in 2026, warning people must begin to prepare for what will come next year.