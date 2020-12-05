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Critics blast AOC for selling 'Tax The Rich' sweatshirts
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25 views • December 05, 2020
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., is dealing with some online backlash over the $58 price tag on a "Tax the Rich" sweatshirt in her campaign shop.
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy