BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Louis O' Connor Shares How To Profit From Scarcity & Growth With Strategic Metals
Cashflow Ninja
Cashflow Ninja
13 followers
Follow
0
Share
Report
30 views • September 27, 2022

My guest in this episode is Louis O' Connor. Louis is the Founder, and Principal of Strategic Metals Invest. We are the only industry supplier in the world to offer private investors the option to purchase and profit from owning Strategic Metals. The investment play is exactly the same paradigm as investing in Precious Metals, instead the investor is purchasing Strategic Metals.

Strategic Metals have outperformed Gold (58%) , FTSE100 (3%), and S&P500 (112%) consistently for the past 5 years with a 175% average return for the same period. Right now, in North America the only obstacle to investors profiting from owning Rare Earths is that they don’t know they can. We are Europe based, providing North American clients portfolio with much needed geographic diversification.

Interview Links:

Strategic Metals Invest https://strategicmetalsinvest.com/

Episode Sponsors:

Producers Wealth: Create Your Own Banking System In 30 Days Or Less www.producerswealth.com

Pantheon Investments: Build holistic wealth to achieve financial freedom in any economy www.pantheoninvest.com

The Real Asset Investor: Build Wealth With Higher Yield Cash Flow www.therealassetinvestor.com

Strategic Metals Invest: Invest In Rare Earth Elements & Technology Metals www.strategicmetalsinvest.com

Penumbra Solutions: Buy Your Equity Like Institutions With Life Settlements www.thepenumbraplan.com  - password “penumbra”

Producers Capital Partners: Multiply Capital Through Alternative Investments  www.producerscapitalpartners.com

Lavish Keys: Your Turnkey Solution For Luxury Short Term Rentals www.lavishkeys.com

Grab My Book:

The 21 Best Cashflow Niches™: www.cashflowninja.com/21niches

Connect With Us:

Website: http://cashflowninja.com

Podcast: http://cashflowinvestingsecrets.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cashflowninja/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/mclaubscher

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thecashflowninja/

Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/mclaubscher/cashflow-ninja/

Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/in/mclaubscher/

Youtube: http://www.youtube.com/c/Cashflowninja

Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/cashflowninja/

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-329875

Odysee: https://odysee.com/@Cashflowninja:9

Gab Tv: https://tv.gab.com/channel/cashflowninja

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/cashflowninja

Parler: https://parler.com/profile/cashflowninja/

Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/mclaubscher

Gab: https://gab.com/cashflowninja

Minds: https://www.minds.com/cashflowninja

Biggerpockets: https://www.biggerpockets.com/users/mclaubscher

Medium: https://medium.com/@mclaubscher

Substack: https://mclaubscher.substack.com/

Keywords
businessmoneyinvesting
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
European Gas Prices Rise to Highest Since 2023 as U.S. Intensifies Strikes on Iran

European Gas Prices Rise to Highest Since 2023 as U.S. Intensifies Strikes on Iran

Sterling Ashworth
Trump Calls for Strait of Hormuz to Be Renamed &#8220;Trump Strait&#8221;

Trump Calls for Strait of Hormuz to Be Renamed “Trump Strait”

Garrison Vance
Trump Family&#8217;s Crypto Bank Gains OCC Approval with Sheikh al Nahyan as Largest Shareholder

Trump Family’s Crypto Bank Gains OCC Approval with Sheikh al Nahyan as Largest Shareholder

Sterling Ashworth
Coinbase Launches Regulated Crypto Derivatives with 10 Times Leverage in Canada

Coinbase Launches Regulated Crypto Derivatives with 10 Times Leverage in Canada

Sterling Ashworth
Persistent Financial Hardship Linked to Faster Cognitive Decline, Study Finds

Persistent Financial Hardship Linked to Faster Cognitive Decline, Study Finds

Douglas Harrington
Trump Declines to Answer on Possible CIA Support for Iranian Uprising

Trump Declines to Answer on Possible CIA Support for Iranian Uprising

Garrison Vance
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy