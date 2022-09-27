Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Louis O' Connor Shares How To Profit From Scarcity & Growth With Strategic Metals
30 views
channel image
Cashflow Ninja
Published 2 months ago |

My guest in this episode is Louis O' Connor. Louis is the Founder, and Principal of Strategic Metals Invest. We are the only industry supplier in the world to offer private investors the option to purchase and profit from owning Strategic Metals. The investment play is exactly the same paradigm as investing in Precious Metals, instead the investor is purchasing Strategic Metals.

Strategic Metals have outperformed Gold (58%) , FTSE100 (3%), and S&P500 (112%) consistently for the past 5 years with a 175% average return for the same period. Right now, in North America the only obstacle to investors profiting from owning Rare Earths is that they don’t know they can. We are Europe based, providing North American clients portfolio with much needed geographic diversification.

Interview Links:

Strategic Metals Invest https://strategicmetalsinvest.com/

Episode Sponsors:

Producers Wealth: Create Your Own Banking System In 30 Days Or Less www.producerswealth.com

Pantheon Investments: Build holistic wealth to achieve financial freedom in any economy www.pantheoninvest.com

The Real Asset Investor: Build Wealth With Higher Yield Cash Flow www.therealassetinvestor.com

Strategic Metals Invest: Invest In Rare Earth Elements & Technology Metals www.strategicmetalsinvest.com

Penumbra Solutions: Buy Your Equity Like Institutions With Life Settlements www.thepenumbraplan.com  - password “penumbra”

Producers Capital Partners: Multiply Capital Through Alternative Investments  www.producerscapitalpartners.com

Lavish Keys: Your Turnkey Solution For Luxury Short Term Rentals www.lavishkeys.com

Grab My Book:

The 21 Best Cashflow Niches™: www.cashflowninja.com/21niches

Connect With Us:

Website: http://cashflowninja.com

Podcast: http://cashflowinvestingsecrets.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cashflowninja/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/mclaubscher

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thecashflowninja/

Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/mclaubscher/cashflow-ninja/

Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/in/mclaubscher/

Youtube: http://www.youtube.com/c/Cashflowninja

Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/cashflowninja/

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-329875

Odysee: https://odysee.com/@Cashflowninja:9

Gab Tv: https://tv.gab.com/channel/cashflowninja

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/cashflowninja

Parler: https://parler.com/profile/cashflowninja/

Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/mclaubscher

Gab: https://gab.com/cashflowninja

Minds: https://www.minds.com/cashflowninja

Biggerpockets: https://www.biggerpockets.com/users/mclaubscher

Medium: https://medium.com/@mclaubscher

Substack: https://mclaubscher.substack.com/

Keywords
businessmoneyinvesting

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket