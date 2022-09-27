Louis O' Connor Shares How To Profit From Scarcity & Growth With Strategic Metals

My guest in this episode is Louis O' Connor. Louis is the Founder, and Principal of Strategic Metals Invest. We are the only industry supplier in the world to offer private investors the option to purchase and profit from owning Strategic Metals. The investment play is exactly the same paradigm as investing in Precious Metals, instead the investor is purchasing Strategic Metals.

Strategic Metals have outperformed Gold (58%) , FTSE100 (3%), and S&P500 (112%) consistently for the past 5 years with a 175% average return for the same period. Right now, in North America the only obstacle to investors profiting from owning Rare Earths is that they don’t know they can. We are Europe based, providing North American clients portfolio with much needed geographic diversification.

Interview Links:

Strategic Metals Invest https://strategicmetalsinvest.com/

Episode Sponsors:

Producers Wealth: Create Your Own Banking System In 30 Days Or Less www.producerswealth.com

Pantheon Investments: Build holistic wealth to achieve financial freedom in any economy www.pantheoninvest.com

The Real Asset Investor: Build Wealth With Higher Yield Cash Flow www.therealassetinvestor.com

Strategic Metals Invest: Invest In Rare Earth Elements & Technology Metals www.strategicmetalsinvest.com

Penumbra Solutions: Buy Your Equity Like Institutions With Life Settlements www.thepenumbraplan.com - password “penumbra”

Producers Capital Partners: Multiply Capital Through Alternative Investments www.producerscapitalpartners.com

Lavish Keys: Your Turnkey Solution For Luxury Short Term Rentals www.lavishkeys.com

Grab My Book:

The 21 Best Cashflow Niches™: www.cashflowninja.com/21niches

Connect With Us:

Website: http://cashflowninja.com

Podcast: http://cashflowinvestingsecrets.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cashflowninja/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/mclaubscher

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thecashflowninja/

Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/mclaubscher/cashflow-ninja/

Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/in/mclaubscher/

Youtube: http://www.youtube.com/c/Cashflowninja

Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/cashflowninja/

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-329875

Odysee: https://odysee.com/@Cashflowninja:9

Gab Tv: https://tv.gab.com/channel/cashflowninja

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/cashflowninja

Parler: https://parler.com/profile/cashflowninja/

Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/mclaubscher

Gab: https://gab.com/cashflowninja

Minds: https://www.minds.com/cashflowninja

Biggerpockets: https://www.biggerpockets.com/users/mclaubscher

Medium: https://medium.com/@mclaubscher

Substack: https://mclaubscher.substack.com/