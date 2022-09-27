Louis O' Connor Shares How To Profit From Scarcity & Growth With Strategic Metals

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My guest in this episode is Louis O' Connor. Louis is the Founder, and Principal of Strategic Metals Invest. We are the only industry supplier in the world to offer private investors the option to purchase and profit from owning Strategic Metals. The investment play is exactly the same paradigm as investing in Precious Metals, instead the investor is purchasing Strategic Metals.
Strategic Metals have outperformed Gold (58%) , FTSE100 (3%), and S&P500 (112%) consistently for the past 5 years with a 175% average return for the same period. Right now, in North America the only obstacle to investors profiting from owning Rare Earths is that they don’t know they can. We are Europe based, providing North American clients portfolio with much needed geographic diversification.
Interview Links:
Strategic Metals Invest https://strategicmetalsinvest.com/
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Strategic Metals Invest: Invest In Rare Earth Elements & Technology Metals www.strategicmetalsinvest.com
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