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Sizzler, MGM Resorts & Coca-Cola will lay-off thousands of Employees!!
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103 views • September 23, 2020
Reports are coming out that the companies of Sizzler, MGM Resorts & Coca-Cola will be laying off thousands of Employees as there companies plans for businesses closing down!!
Here are the links:
Sizzler declares bankruptcy, citing COVID-19 impact
https://www.cbsnews.com/news/sizzler-bankrupt-steakhouse-covid-19/?ftag=CNM-00-10aab7e&;linkId=100230145
MGM Resorts to Lay Off 18,000 Employees
https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/news/mgm-resorts-to-lay-off-18000-employees
Coca-Cola says it will cut thousands of workers
https://www.cbsnews.com/news/coca-cola-layoffs-buyouts/
Here are the links:
Sizzler declares bankruptcy, citing COVID-19 impact
https://www.cbsnews.com/news/sizzler-bankrupt-steakhouse-covid-19/?ftag=CNM-00-10aab7e&;linkId=100230145
MGM Resorts to Lay Off 18,000 Employees
https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/news/mgm-resorts-to-lay-off-18000-employees
Coca-Cola says it will cut thousands of workers
https://www.cbsnews.com/news/coca-cola-layoffs-buyouts/
Keywords
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