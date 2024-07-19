The Original STAR WARS - James Wickstrom 2002 Presentation

"I am giving you 30 years of learning!" - James





Sequential Summary:





-the Catholic defilement of the biblical 66[!] books and censorship of all others

-'Lucifer' is proof of Latin (dead language) defilement

-"there is no greater power on earth than wisdom"

-Rev. 12

-'Heavens' = dimensions

-serpent & his Lt. Generals cast down to earth in starcraft and recorded by us on round then clay tablets in Summerian/Akkadian

-war between Setnael Vs. YHWH not a 1 dimensional war 70-80k years ago

-dragon targets the bride of YHWH

-12 tribes became nations of Western Europe

-don't take anything on faith

-the secrets of Enoch: the Grigori & their war in the 5th heaven

-giants were mutant offspring of fallen Grigori

-YHWH's 20k Chariots of Fire are spaceships way beyond F-16's

-racial double standards

-understand the beginning to know the end

-the Watchers

-sin is transgression against YHWH

-truth vs. corporation edict

-Setnael, the rebel, refuses to worship Adam, is stripped of titles and is cast down

-Chariots of Fire are capable of interdimensional travel

-space fleet of YHWH (types and #'s)

-first operation creates Eve by extracting DNA from bone-marrow

-YHWH sprit made manifest through his Son was born in September [not December]

-adamic race has been on Earth around 7500 years

-hollywood's version is a complete inversion where whites are depicted as Nazis vs. the victorious half-breed mutants/mongrols

-YHWH space fleet totals 5 million warships

-the 7 races of pre-Adamites

-king Cain (Sargon) vs. Seth lineages

-location of the Garden of Eden

-the Flood

-seed of Adam-Seth is YHWH's army on earth to fight a 3rd molecular war against the seed of Serpent-Cain

-'Caucasion' are the 10 lost tribes

-YHWH is the commander in Chief



