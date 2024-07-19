The Original STAR WARS - James Wickstrom 2002 Presentation

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
"I am giving you 30 years of learning!" - James
Sequential Summary:
-the Catholic defilement of the biblical 66[!] books and censorship of all others
-'Lucifer' is proof of Latin (dead language) defilement
-"there is no greater power on earth than wisdom"
-Rev. 12
-'Heavens' = dimensions
-serpent & his Lt. Generals cast down to earth in starcraft and recorded by us on round then clay tablets in Summerian/Akkadian
-war between Setnael Vs. YHWH not a 1 dimensional war 70-80k years ago
-dragon targets the bride of YHWH
-12 tribes became nations of Western Europe
-don't take anything on faith
-the secrets of Enoch: the Grigori & their war in the 5th heaven
-giants were mutant offspring of fallen Grigori
-YHWH's 20k Chariots of Fire are spaceships way beyond F-16's
-racial double standards
-understand the beginning to know the end
-the Watchers
-sin is transgression against YHWH
-truth vs. corporation edict
-Setnael, the rebel, refuses to worship Adam, is stripped of titles and is cast down
-Chariots of Fire are capable of interdimensional travel
-space fleet of YHWH (types and #'s)
-first operation creates Eve by extracting DNA from bone-marrow
-YHWH sprit made manifest through his Son was born in September [not December]
-adamic race has been on Earth around 7500 years
-hollywood's version is a complete inversion where whites are depicted as Nazis vs. the victorious half-breed mutants/mongrols
-YHWH space fleet totals 5 million warships
-the 7 races of pre-Adamites
-king Cain (Sargon) vs. Seth lineages
-location of the Garden of Eden
-the Flood
-seed of Adam-Seth is YHWH's army on earth to fight a 3rd molecular war against the seed of Serpent-Cain
-'Caucasion' are the 10 lost tribes
-YHWH is the commander in Chief