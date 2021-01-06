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JORDAN: The Senate-Congress team up to contest electoral certification
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36 views • January 06, 2021
Congressman Jim Jordan comments on what he and other lawmakers in both the House of Representatives and the Senate are doing to contest election results and the certification of the electoral college on the designated date Congress is set to do so, and the debates and obstacles they will meet along the way. - with Newsmax TV's Shaun Kraisman
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