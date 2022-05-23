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The Book of Numbers
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58 views • May 23, 2022
In Numbers, Israel leaves Mt. Sinai only to rebel against God at every step. God responds with short-term severity and long-term generosity as He leads them into the promised land. 🙏
Proverbs 12:17: He who speaks truth declares righteousness,
But a false witness, deceit.
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Proverbs 12:17: He who speaks truth declares righteousness,
But a false witness, deceit.
➡️ RELAY CHANNELS
⚬ https://rumble.com/c/scripture
⚬ https://www.bitchute.com/playlist/1zAHpKxpJMl2/
⚬ https://www.brighteon.com/watch/5725df65-c930-4a9b-95ba-6fc2eed13d88?index=1
⚬ https://tv.gab.com/playlist/scripture-learning-62531503dcf39a2c7fa9ea3d
⚬ https://app.clouthub.com/#/search?q=%23scripturetruth
⚬ https://www.ourfreedomtube.com/watch/04_bMl2o3XbvTkozFA.html/list/7iU3MSfUPNvTk3M
CONDUIT: Ministry
https://ministry.truthparadigm.tv
NEWS: Ministry
https://ministry.truthparadigm.news
CONDUIT: Shows & Topics (clips and full shows)
https://truthparadigm.tv
NEWS: #1A Main Board Index | Popular Spotlights
https://mainboard.truthparadigm.news
⚫ http://truthparadigm.net
⚫ https://ministry.truthparadigm.news
⚫ https://reawakeningseries.com
Credit(s): https://sources.truthparadigm.net
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