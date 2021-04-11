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Mitochondrail Dysfunction and Increased Stress
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20 views • April 11, 2021
Marcelle Pick has been helping women jumpstart their health in a supportive, nurturing way for over three decades. She is a certified nurse practitioner for both OB/GYN and pediatrics, as well as a double-board certified functional medicine practitioner and the co-founder of the Women to Women Healthcare Center. She is an author of three best-selling books, has appeared on national television networks and The Dr. Oz Show, and has been featured in national women’s magazines, including Glamour and ELLE. Most recently, she’s become a weight management specialist for women who want to lose weight — the right way.
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