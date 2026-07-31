Turkey's Next Move, an interview with Michael Yon, Steve Murray and Michael Farris

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Turkey's role in an evolving geopolitical landscape continues to generate discussion among analysts. From regional security and trade partnerships to shifting alliances and strategic geography, there are many factors that could influence its future decisions. While predictions differ, understanding the broader context is key to following global developments. Watch the latest interview to hear the full conversation, explore different viewpoints, and gain insight into how regional dynamics could shape the months and years ahead.
#GlobalAffairs #Geopolitics #WorldNews #InternationalRelations
🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport
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