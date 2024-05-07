Create New Account
Kristi Noem addresses the controversy over killing her dog
Jesse Watters · Kristi Noem on Primetime addresses the controversy over killing her dog: I’m honest and I made a choice as a mom for the safety of my children.


@JesseBWatters

https://x.com/JesseBWatters/status/1787638764992340416

jesse watterscontroversy explainedkrisit noem

