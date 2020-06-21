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The Duality of Gadreel
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53 views • June 21, 2020
This video gives an introduction into a graphic that I put together that breaks down the false dichotomy of Ahriman and Lucifer, which is nothing more than two sides of the same coin to deceive people into a false choice. It all comes from the serpent who lead astray Eve, Gadreel, a.k.a. The Dragon of the Book of Revelation.
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Subscribe to my content:
LBRY: https://www.lbry.tv/@MikeyTheMillennial:d
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/millennialmikey
GoyimTV: https://www.goyimtv.com/channel/1196249026/MillennialMikey
Follow me on social media:
Minds: https://www.minds.com/millennialmikey
Gab: https://gab.com/millennialmikey
MeWe: https://www.mewe.com/i/mikeysomersall1
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