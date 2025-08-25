illuminatibot - 1963 recording of Secret Service agents being ordered to stand down before JFK's assassination, leaving them confused.





Source: https://x.com/iluminatibot/status/1959812032641052857





Thumbnail: https://x.com/DaveFagan16/status/1959354469373841524/photo/2





monsters, all of them.

Philippine de Rothschild was 30 years old when JFK was assassinated.

Philippine de Rothschilds birthday is November 22nd.

Philippine de Rothschild is rumored to be the Babushka lady.

The Rothschilds family killed JFK.

A birthday gift befitting a monster.

JFK was murdered November 22nd, 1963.





The Hidden King(s): Camelot Ruled from the Cave of Merlin

by Miles Mathis

First draft written December 2007, first appeared on the internet 2008-2009





http://mileswmathis.com/barindex2.pdf





https://theresearchofmilesmathis.substack.com/p/john-f-kennedy