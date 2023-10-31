Accelerated shooting of 7680 frames per second (slow mo)

https://www.youtube.com/shorts/dOf70lV7o7c

What do splashes look like at 7680 frames per second?This is an accelerated shooting. With normal playback, the video turns out to be slow (slow mo)

Here are the best for shooting content on a smartphone.

We tell stories about our photos and get to know each other.

Welcome to the friendly community of fans of shooting on a smartphone!

Post your work via offer news https://vk.com/topcontent2022 TopContent.





Exclusive topics, cases, workshops on shooting on a mobile phone https://vk.com/topcontent2022

Mobile photography, mobile video shooting and editing. Mobilography.

I am a professional in the field of video production. I love to shoot on my phone and I will be happy to share materials from the filming and useful information about how it was filmed.





If you are interested in shooting videos, join our communities.





I'm making a video

Video for business

Promotional videos

Instagram content

Movies

TV programs and reality shows

As well as professional reviews on products, video equipment, devices, gadgets.





Professional videoproduction CMCproduction & SmartREC

CMCproduction - full cycle video production

SmartREC - territory of free creativity, the first mobile video production in St. Petersburg





Professional videography, collaboration, video for business, creatives, video production

[email protected]

https://vk.com/smastudio

WhatsApp 8-953-348-12-81

https://www.youtube.com/@provideolife6884

https://shipshard.blogspot.com

https://vk.com/shipshardvk

https://ok.ru/shipshard1

https://coub.com/violettawennman

https://www.youtube.com/c/ViolettaWennman





All Links https://shipshard.taplink.ws





+ Memento Mori (Marduk and HeMan) https://coub.com/view/3cn4ct

https://ru.pinterest.com/pin/663014376417030282/

https://dzen.ru/video/watch/653cb9cedc0e82276ec3ebf9