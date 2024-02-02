Create New Account
Deep Banana Blackout - "Get'chall In The Mood '98" - Rowdy Duty - [Funk Rock]
Published a day ago

High energy funk, rock, blues and soul recorded live in Porchester, New York on July 17, 1998

Gaurenteed to get your booty shakin'!

http://deepbananablackout.net/


Jen "Pipes" Durkin - vocals

Eric Kalb - drums

Benj LeFevre - bass

Cyrus Madan - organ

Volo - trombone, rhythm guitar, vocals

Rob Somerville - sax, vocals, brass tongue

The Fuzz - lead guitar, vocals

Johnny Durkin - congas, timbales, percussion, mic

musicrocklivemusic videosoulconcertrnbjazzbluesjam bandfunk rockfunkblues rockjazz rockdeep banana blackoutrowdy dutygetcha in the mood

