CEOs Panic as Deep State Contractors Face Total Dismantling

President Donald J. Trump has launched a historic offensive against the heart of the deep state's war machine. In a stunning executive move, he has ordered defense giants like Lockheed Martin, Raytheon, Boeing, and Northrop Grumman to immediately cease dividends, slash executive pay, and reinvest every dollar into rebuilding America’s military industrial base—or face total corporate dismantling.





For decades, these war profiteers have prioritized shareholder profits, stock buybacks, and executive bonuses over the lives of American soldiers. Critical equipment delays, crumbling plants, and production failures have become the norm—all while CEOs pocket tens of millions.





No more.





President Trump has issued an ultimatum:





No executive in a defense company may earn more than $5 million per year.





All dividends and stock buybacks are banned until military production meets wartime readiness standards.





Billions must be poured into new plants, modern equipment, and rapid production—immediately.





“This isn’t a request. It’s a direct command,” Trump stated. “Use those billions to build what our military needs now, or lose everything.”





