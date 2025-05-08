JD Rucker Show: Casey Means Controversy, Confirming Ed Martin, and More

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
On today's episode of The JD Rucker Show, we'll be covering these topics:
- Appointment of Casey Means as Surgeon General Draws Mixed Reactions
- DOGE Deactivates 500K+ Government-Issued Credit Cards as Audit Expands
- Funny Chick-fil-A Video Will Make You Smile
- With Deadline Approaching, Here's How President Trump Can Buy Time to Keep Ed Martin as US Attorney
- Planned Parenthood Makes it as Easy as Possible for Teens to Transition
Our Sponsors:
- Survival Food: https://jdrucker.com/food
- Jim Rickards Warnings: https://jdrucker.com/crisis
- The Alex Jones Store: https://jdrucker.com/infowars
- Christian Coffee: https://jdrucker.com/coffee
- Long-Term Storage Meds: https://jdrucker.com/meds
- MyPillow (Promo Code "JDR"): https://mypillow.com/jdr