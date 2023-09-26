FL Rep Byron Donalds: Biden is a co-conspirator, an impeachable offense.

FL Rep Byron Donalds on American First with Sebastian Gorka:
Hunter made millions because of his anytime access to Joe–phone calls, dinners, etc. Money came in through the backdoor, Hunter was never licensed under FARA, & Joe knew it. Joe cannot plead ignorance on this one. He is a co-conspirator. I believe that's an impeachable offense
full clip:
https://rumble.com/v3krktg-the-real-reason-to-impeach-joe-biden.-rep.-byron-donalds-with-sebastian-gor.html
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.