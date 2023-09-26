FL Rep Byron Donalds: Biden is a co-conspirator, an impeachable offense.

FL Rep Byron Donalds on American First with Sebastian Gorka:

Hunter made millions because of his anytime access to Joe–phone calls, dinners, etc. Money came in through the backdoor, Hunter was never licensed under FARA, & Joe knew it. Joe cannot plead ignorance on this one. He is a co-conspirator. I believe that's an impeachable offense









full clip:

https://rumble.com/v3krktg-the-real-reason-to-impeach-joe-biden.-rep.-byron-donalds-with-sebastian-gor.html



