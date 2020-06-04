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Robert David Steele gives cause of Riots as Sedition, NSA and OSA as Solution, Restoring Made in America & America the Beautiful.
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59 views • June 04, 2020
Former CIA spy, Robert David Steele, discusses the riots (paid provocateurs, Somalis funded by George Soros, and dumb asses) that have been uniformly condemned by authentic black leaders that the President is NOT in touch with: authentic black leaders with grassroots depth and breadth.
More Great Videos by Robert David Steele: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC6PZI1INnP6MQv03VAZnssA
More Great Videos by Robert David Steele: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC6PZI1INnP6MQv03VAZnssA
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