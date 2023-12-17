Create New Account
US Sports Football Featuring: Los Angeles Chargers vs. Las Vegas Raiders Game Highlights
12 views
Published Yesterday

Presented on US Sports by CoachTube.

Featured course:

Baldy`s Breakdown: Wide Receiver Seminar

Part of the Position Coach School - WR Edition Bundle

Former NFL offensive lineman Brian Baldinger uses game film to break down the importance of route selections and reading defenses utilizing Hall of Famer Randy Moss and All-Pro receivers Davante Adams and Michael Thomas.

Learn more and book this course @

https://bit.ly/USSportsFootball121623


Video credits:

Breaking Down the GREATEST Season by a Wide Receiver in NFL History: Cooper Kupp | Baldy Breakdowns

&

Los Angeles Chargers vs. Las Vegas Raiders | 2023 Week 15 Game Highlights

Get more with the NFL app.

@ The Apple Store - https://apple.co/3BNhZ3g

@ Amazon - https://amzn.to/48fvvNH


Cool Sports & Talk.

US Sports Radio

http://www.USSportsRadio.net

Keywords
nflfootballamazonraiderschargersussportsnetworkussportsradiotnfprime football

