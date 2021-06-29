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NO TIGHT ENDS: NFL Releases Video Saying "Football Is Gay, Football Is Lesbian, Football Is Queer" blah blah (2021-6-28)
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63 views • June 29, 2021
The National Football League is going all in as Pride Month wraps up with a new video proclaiming that “football is gay.”
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