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Kate Shemirani On Parkinson's, Nose Brain Link, & Supplements To Take If You Got The CONvid-1984 Shot
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277 views • August 01, 2021
The Sons of Liberty's health and wellness expert Kate Shemirani joins us on the road to Cambridge. While we were not able to live stream from Cambridge, she did provide a few videos of some history, which are beneath the show in the expanded material. However, she was able to comment on Parkinson's Disease and offer some information to aid in treating it and provided additional information on the nose/brain link. There were also supplements that can be taken to help those who have taken the CONvid-1984 shot. If you require medical advice, please see your doctor as this is for informational purposes only.
See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/kate-shemirani-on-parkinsons-nose-brain-link-supplements-to-take-if-you-got-the-convid-1984-shot-video/
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See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/kate-shemirani-on-parkinsons-nose-brain-link-supplements-to-take-if-you-got-the-convid-1984-shot-video/
Subscribe on Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/sonsoflibertyradiolive
Join us on Telegram: https://t.me/sonsoflibertymedia
https://sonsoflibertyradio.com
https://sonsoflibertymedia.com
Sons of Liberty Store: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/
Support us through a donation: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/donate
Partner with us as a Son or Daughter of Liberty: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/membership/
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