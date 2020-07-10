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neverlosetruth: We Need An Army Of Good To Fight the World-Wide In-Our-Face Tyranny In Our Face, i.e., Australia (MIRRORED)
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185 views • July 10, 2020
neverlosetruth: We Need An Army Of Good To Fight the World-Wide In-Our-Face Tyranny In Our Face, i.e., Australia (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from You Tube channel neverlosetruth at:-
https://youtu.be/5-rqJUSHajw

Do not think for one minute you will be spared because you don't live in public housing.

Should you want to donate, I would very much appreciate it. I have
a PayPal account under [email protected]. Thank you

Please subscribe to my back-up channel - neverlosetruth2 Kafka
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCIleIC9C2cX2l85Wx2qFM2w

And my Bitchute channel - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/hSiUinUJE4LJ/

Ramola D Reports
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=X7I5LzLgNSI

https://www.globalresearch.ca/300-million-people-may-infected-covid-19-stanford-guru-john-ioannidis-says/5717660

https://theconversation.com/victorians-and-anyone-else-at-risk-should-now-be-wearing-face-masks-heres-how-to-make-one-141980

https://xnewsweekly.com/australia-closes-state-border-for-first-time-in-100-years-after-covid-19-spike/

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xhRIvMc1mGI

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=A0h4QuO6B5Y

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MwgF7jDry0g

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=By7uKvFQwnk

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=b9egaWz7ao8

https://www.theguardian.com/australia-news/2020/jul/07/they-change-the-rules-confusion-reigns-for-frightened-and-stressed-melbourne-public-housing-residents

https://www.theguardian.com/australia-news/2020/jul/08/expert-fears-repeat-of-hotel-quarantine-infection-cluster-at-melbourne-towers

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Creative Commons Attribution licence (reuse allowed)
Keywords
pandemicdeathsschoolsunemploymentpovertymaskshungerlockdowncoronavirussocial distancing
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