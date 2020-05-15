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Dr. Sandra R. Michael (Summary - Hearing 3)
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67 views • May 15, 2020
Dr. Sandra R. Michael's summary of the Covid-19 Pandemic, recorded on 13 April, 2020, as part of the ITNJ Emergency Hearing series.
Dr. Michael’s research in applied integrative biophysics has earned her global respect for creation of the scalar energy medicine modality the EESystem. She has lectured at the United Nations, MIT, the Harvard Club, and many other conferences, medical schools and ministries of health worldwide. Bio-Scalar EESystem technology has been publicised by media outlets like CNN, Fox News, The Doctors, the WSJ and many more.
https://commission.itnj.org ITNJ Hearings
Dr. Michael’s research in applied integrative biophysics has earned her global respect for creation of the scalar energy medicine modality the EESystem. She has lectured at the United Nations, MIT, the Harvard Club, and many other conferences, medical schools and ministries of health worldwide. Bio-Scalar EESystem technology has been publicised by media outlets like CNN, Fox News, The Doctors, the WSJ and many more.
https://commission.itnj.org ITNJ Hearings
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