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The Date Of The Attack We Do Not Know But Attack We Will!
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260 views • January 27, 2021
X22 Report
The Date Of The Attack We Do Not Know... But Attack We Will!
The [DS]/MSM are now red pilling America, people are seeing the truth, the boomerang is coming back to hit the [DS]. All the treasonous criminals are in one place. The public must believe and accept, the MSM will try to fight back. The plan is in motion, the countdown has started, the patriots are preparing to make their move.
All source links to the report can be found on the X22report.com site.
The Date Of The Attack We Do Not Know... But Attack We Will!
The [DS]/MSM are now red pilling America, people are seeing the truth, the boomerang is coming back to hit the [DS]. All the treasonous criminals are in one place. The public must believe and accept, the MSM will try to fight back. The plan is in motion, the countdown has started, the patriots are preparing to make their move.
All source links to the report can be found on the X22report.com site.
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