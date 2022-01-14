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Balancing Your Bioenergetic Field
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103 views • January 14, 2022
Imagine having a device in the palm of your hand that uses a quantum sensor to scan you and it’s able to see you as your most perfect self…
Allow that to in sink for a moment…
That is what Healy does, it’s able to scan the blueprint of the highest version of yourself and then it provides feedback on which frequencies you need in order to bring your body back into balance with that higher version of yourself. Watch this video where Taryn Lee and I talk about this device and its many benefits!
Stay tuned for more content around Frequency Medicine! If this device resonates with you, there’s a mind blowing promotion during the whole month of January that you should most definitely check out: https://theleahsteele.kartra.com/page/HealywithLeahSteele
*** Want to hear more from Leah? Listen to The Wealth Witch Podcast everywhere podcasts are streamed!
https://plnk.to/wealth-witch
To get more of Leah’s daily musings REAL, RAW and UNCENSORED join her FREE Telegram Channel: https://t.me/thewealthwitch
* For more information on Leah visit her website at www.theleahsteele.com *
_______________________________________________
Twitter: https://twitter.com/theleahsteele
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/theleahsteele/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/leahsteeleba...
Allow that to in sink for a moment…
That is what Healy does, it’s able to scan the blueprint of the highest version of yourself and then it provides feedback on which frequencies you need in order to bring your body back into balance with that higher version of yourself. Watch this video where Taryn Lee and I talk about this device and its many benefits!
Stay tuned for more content around Frequency Medicine! If this device resonates with you, there’s a mind blowing promotion during the whole month of January that you should most definitely check out: https://theleahsteele.kartra.com/page/HealywithLeahSteele
*** Want to hear more from Leah? Listen to The Wealth Witch Podcast everywhere podcasts are streamed!
https://plnk.to/wealth-witch
To get more of Leah’s daily musings REAL, RAW and UNCENSORED join her FREE Telegram Channel: https://t.me/thewealthwitch
* For more information on Leah visit her website at www.theleahsteele.com *
_______________________________________________
Twitter: https://twitter.com/theleahsteele
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/theleahsteele/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/leahsteeleba...
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