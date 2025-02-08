'Senator Kennedy's Defense Of Elon Musk's DOGE Left The Room Speechless...'

I'll tell you what Mr. Musk discovered. I find it fascinating.



He discovered that the American taxpayers are giving money to Afghanistan.



He found that we are giving money to Yemen.



He found that we are giving money to Syria. [....]



He found that the USAID has 10,000 people, 10,000 people/employees and every year they give away $40 billion. [....]



He found that the USAID gave money to support electric vehicles in Vietnam. Our money, taxpayer money.



He found that the USAID gave money to a transgender clinic in India. I didn't know that. I bet you the American people didn't know that.



He found that USAID gave $1.5 million to a Serbian LGBTQ group...they got $1.5 million to “advance diversity, equity, inclusion in Serbia's workplaces and business community.” [....]



Well, he reviewed a study and then went and checked it. The study was done by the Middle East Forum. They found that USAID spent $164 million to support radical organizations around the world. We're not talking about Cub Scout troops here. We're talking about radical organizations around the world. They gave $122 million of that to groups aligned with foreign terrorist organizations Our taxpayer money.



According to this report...the USAID has given millions of dollars to "organizations in Gaza controlled by Hamas." Why, why aren't my colleagues talking about that? Recipients of the money they found have, "called for their lands to be cleansed from the impurity of Jews." That's who we're giving foreign aid to? [....]



He found that we gave $2 million, USAID did, for sex changes in Guatemala.



He found that we gave $20 million to produce a new Sesame Street show in Iraq.



He found that we gave $4.5 million of taxpayer money to combat misinformation in Kazakhstan.



He found that we gave $10 million, USAID did, of meals to an al-Qaeda-linked terrorist group called the Nusra Front.



Mr. Musk found that we gave $7.9 million of taxpayer money to a project that would teach Sri Lankan journalists to avoid binary gendered language. The USAID took 8 million bucks and gave it to a bunch of journalists in Sri Lanka to teach them how to avoid binary gendered language...Do you think most taxpayers would support that?



USAID gave $1.5 million to promote LGBT advocacy in Jamaica.



They gave $1.5 million to rebuild the Cuban media ecosystem.



They gave $1.5 million for "art for inclusion of people with disabilities in Belarus."



Another $3.9 million for LGBT causes in Macedonia.



$8.3 million for equity and inclusion education in Nepal.



I could go all night and many of my colleagues are upset.



They're really mad at Mr. Musk. Hell, I think we ought to give him a medal.