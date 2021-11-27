Robert F Kennedy Jr Full Speech Milan, Italy November 13th 2021

No government in the history of mankind has ever relinquished power voluntarily. The power that they have taken away from us over the past 20 months they will never give back. They have taken away our freedom of speech, they have closed the churches, they have taken away jury trials against companies, no matter how negligent they, no matter how reckless they are, no matter how grievous your injury, you cannot sue that company.They have taken away our property rights in the United States. They closed a million businesses for a year with no just compensation and no due process. They have taken away our right to be free of warrantless searches and seizures and surveillance by the government. In the United States all of those rights are enumerated in our Bill of Rights of the United States Constitution. And among the most important of those rights, after the right to free expression, which is gone, is the right to be able to participate in rule-making.So, when the government wants to pass a law, it has to publish the law, propose the law, it has to explain the scientific basis for that law, it has to do a cost-benefit analysis of that law and explain it to the public, and then we have comments, that all the public can participate in, and then we have a hearing where people oppose the law, like myself, and bring in our own scientists and experts and scientific studies and it's all transparent. All of those safeguards have been obliterated. Today, the law is what one man says it is, the top doctor in the United States, Anthony Fauci.In one month, in March of 2020, Tony Fauci told the world masks don't work, they're scientifically worthless, two months later he ordered every American to put on a mask. He didn't give us any scientific studies that made him change his mind, he simply told us, that's the new law, do what you're told.All of these rights that the Founders of our country died for, sacrificed their properties, their livelihoods, to give us the Bill of Rights, and all of these rights over 20 months have been obliterated, taken from the American people -- but not just the American people. This is a global coup d'état against liberal democracies across the planet.And all of these rights that were taken away from us, these governments said it was only temporary. They said it would only be two weeks. In truth, you can all see what is happening: They will never give them back unless we make them.And the Green Pass is their coup d'état. The Green Pass is how they consolidate their power over your lives. The Green Pass is not a public health measure. It is a tool for totalitarian control of your transportation, your bank account, your movement, every aspect of your life.And this is not a new idea. This is the same idea they used in Germany in 1937. They issued a pass for people they wanted to control. And when the South African apartheid government wanted to control the black population of South Africa, what was the most important thing they did? They issued a green pass.I want you to ask all of people and journalists and press who are here today. If the Green Pass is about public health, why is it not issued by the health ministry? It's being issued by the financial ministry. Do they think that we are stupid?Because this is a way to control your money, Once you have that Green Pass and they have the digital currency, if somebody tells you, Do not leave Milan, and you go on a trip to Bologna, your money won't work in Bologna. If the government tells you not to buy pizza, they can make it so that your money won't buy pizza at a pizza store. They can control every aspect of your life.They tell you that we need a Green Pass to make sure everybody gets vaccinated. But they admit it: the vaccine does not prevent transmission, the vaccine does not prevent you from getting the disease, the vaccine doesn't stop the pandemic. So why do we need to get vaccinated if the vaccine doesn't stop transmission?I'm gonna tell you for two minutes -- I'm going to talk about the vaccines. People say I'm against vaccines. I'm not against vaccines. I'm only against bad vaccines.I'm not going to tell you what Robert Kennedy thinks. I'm going to tell you what Pfizer told the United States FDA.Pfizer is the company that has an approved vaccine in the United States. And Pfizer was supposed to have a three-year-study, but they cut it to 6 months. And then they gave vaccinations to all of the controls. Why did they do that? Why did they end the study in 6 months? Because they learned that the antibodies disappear in 6 months and the vaccine no longer provides protection. So they had to end it in 6 months. They could not do what they planned (3 years). They took all of their records for that 6 months and they gave them to FDA. The most important table is the table that tells you........