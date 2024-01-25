The Establishment GOP is Dead. Sean Parnell with Rich Baris on AMERICA First

Guest host Rich Baris, AKA "The People's Pundit," is joined by former U.S. Senate candidate Sean Parnell to talk about the New Hampshire primary, and whether or not the GOP will finally unite around President Trump's candidacy in 2024.
