The Establishment GOP is Dead. Sean Parnell with Rich Baris on AMERICA First

Guest host Rich Baris, AKA "The People's Pundit," is joined by former U.S. Senate candidate Sean Parnell to talk about the New Hampshire primary, and whether or not the GOP will finally unite around President Trump's candidacy in 2024.





Tune in to America First with Sebastian Gorka, Weekdays 3PM-6PM EST.





Subscribe to the America First podcast on iTunes: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/america-first-with-sebastian-gorka-podcast/id1451874289





Follow Sebastian Gorka on Twitter: https://twitter.com/SebGorka





Visit https://SebGorka.com for more!



