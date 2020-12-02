© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
THE FOURTH INDUSTRIAL REVOLUTION REVEALED [2020-10-29] - ALISON MCDOWELL & BRENDAN D. MURPHY (VIDEO)
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
29 views • December 02, 2020
ALISON MCDOWELL is "just" a mum and blogger - who happens to be one of the world's most articulate and incisive analysts of the globalist agenda. Tapping into her deep research into powerful think tanks such as the World Economic Forum and monolithic Silicon Valley interests, Alison and Brendan break down the long-planned Fourth Industrial Revolution - also known as the "Great Reset". She outlines the framework for total forced digitization of every facet of human life, medical tyranny, global poverty management run by Wall Street and the Corporatocracy, and how covid-19 is merely the trigger for enacting a long-planned dystopian vision for the future where real humanity is but a memory - and we are surveilled and controlled within an inch of our lives. Alison's perspective is thoroughly researched and articulately elucidated. This is information and perspective that the human race needs if it wants to avoid self-destruction at the murderous hands of Technocracy and take another path. I wish I was exaggerating. Alison McDowell's Story: Alison McDowell is a mother and an independent researcher in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. She blogs at the intersection of race, finance, and technology at [wrenchinthegears.com](http://wrenchinthegears.com/). What began as an effort to slow the privatization of public education in her city evolved into an investigation of globalized poverty management, euphemistically known as social impact investing. After spending several years researching predatory educational-technologies, Alison began to dig into a new form of capitalism - biocapitalism or stakeholder capitalism, where humans are transformed into data commodities. You'll Learn: - How healthcare, housing, and education are being weaponized - Who is turning schools into private for-profit data centers - Why we MUST NOT allow the Fourth Industrial Revolution or "The Not So Great Reset" to happen - How Silicon Valley and the "Elite" are converting the poor into profitable commodities - What Agenda 21, Sustainable Development, and the World Economic Forum have in common - The looming danger of stakeholder capitalism a.k.a. poverty management capitalism - How the Internet of Things, 5G, cloud computing, blockchain and smart cities tie in together - How the Technocrats are harvesting our children's biometric and behavioral data through virtual reality tech - Why UNICEF doesn't want children to grow up in the natural/real world - How doctors are being set up as the new jailers under the New Normal - and WHY ...and much, MUCH more. This has to be one of THE most disturbing - and yet IMPORTANT - interviews I've ever done. Humanity is in dire straits and this information is crucial if we are to prevent what's planned for us. Please subscribe, drop a review, and *share* this information widely. Thanks in advance for supporting the nascent emergence of deep human self-awareness - and the peace, truth, and beauty this will bring. About Brendan D. Murphy: A Truth Addict and Freedom Hacker for the better part of 2 decades now, BRENDAN D. MURHPY has been a stalwart advocate of humanity in the war on consciousness, as he has helped educate, awaken, and inspire thousands of people around the world.
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
[MeWe] https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
[Spreely] https://www.spreely.com/page/SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo
[Gab] https://gab.com/Sergeant_Major
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
[UGETube] https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@SERGEANT%20MAJORS%20TRUTHER%20INFO
[OurTube] https://ourtube.co.uk/@SGMs_Truther_Info
[NewTube] https://newtube.app/user/SGMs_TRUTHER_INFO
[BrandNewTube] https://brandnewtube.com/@SergeantMajor
[Lbry] https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
Brendan D. Murphy at Truth Universe
https://truthiverse.com/
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
[MeWe] https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
[Spreely] https://www.spreely.com/page/SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo
[Gab] https://gab.com/Sergeant_Major
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
[UGETube] https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@SERGEANT%20MAJORS%20TRUTHER%20INFO
[OurTube] https://ourtube.co.uk/@SGMs_Truther_Info
[NewTube] https://newtube.app/user/SGMs_TRUTHER_INFO
[BrandNewTube] https://brandnewtube.com/@SergeantMajor
[Lbry] https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
Brendan D. Murphy at Truth Universe
https://truthiverse.com/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.