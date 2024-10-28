BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Seattle Budget Woes/$1.5B Property Tax, Socialist WA Legislative Candidates
31 views • 6 months ago

Election day is almost here the city of Seattle is facing a $250 million dollar budget deficit, they want voters to pass the largest property tax increase in city history, $1.5 billion dollar transportation levy. And there are 3 democratic socialist candidates running for different legislative positions in Western Washington. If any one of them was elected it would be the first time in 100 years that a democratic socialist has held office in Washington in 100 yrars. Is this still America? Is Palestine our most important problem we are facing right now as Washingtonians? 


#pnw #pnwnews #Seattle #seattlebudget #wavote #wagotv #socialism #freedom #economy #communism #olympia #olympianews #seattlenews #tax #election2024 #election #leftcoastnews

freedompreppershtfcommunismsocialismeconomyseattleeconomic collapseprepdemocratic socialists of americaseattle city councilpnwseattle newsdcabehind the line podcastprepper newsshtf newsleft coast newsseattle budgetwashington newspnw newswashington political newsthe news castersthe news casters studio
