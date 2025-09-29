CTP (20251007 S3EOctSpecial2) Ken W Good Crime In Amierca BTS/SP Video

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
CTP (S3EOctSpecial2) Bail, Justice, and Consequences
We trace Ken W. Good’s journey from Texas roots to bail law expert and unpack why popular reform models produced more failure-to-appear, larger backlogs, and fewer consequences. Faith, forgiveness, and public safety meet in a frank conversation about broken windows, accountability, and what data really shows.