Who is seeing things?
Evangelical Endtime Machine
Many think that Prophet Benjamin Cousijnsen is seeing things, although a lot of important information from the Throne of God has already been made known to the world about the perilous threat: the technological fallen angels! Many messages have already been conveyed since 2012, which can be found in the Evangelicalendtimemachine.com

Published on June 7, 2019 by My Shalom

Please share and do not change © BC

prophetendtimesbenjamin cousijnsenimportant revealing messages from the thtone of god to the world

