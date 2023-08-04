Who is seeing things?

Many think that Prophet Benjamin Cousijnsen is seeing things, although a lot of important information from the Throne of God has already been made known to the world about the perilous threat: the technological fallen angels! Many messages have already been conveyed since 2012, which can be found in the Evangelicalendtimemachine.com

Published on June 7, 2019 by My Shalom

