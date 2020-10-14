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Nothing will keep Trump from getting his message to Americans: Deputy press secy
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11 views • October 14, 2020
White House deputy press secretary Brian Morgenstern talks to FOX Business’ Charles Payne about the state of the 2020 presidential election and the Supreme Court confirmation hearing.
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