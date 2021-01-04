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TruNews - 4/1/21 (MIRROR)
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50 views • April 02, 2021
Apr 1, 2021
Courtesy of TruNews
Today on TRUNNEWS, they detail the continuing revelations swirling around the Matt Gaetz sex trafficking scandal. Specifically, they drill down on the documents released by the Congressman himself, including an acknowledgement that the Department of Justice is actively pursuing charges against Gaetz ‘and others.’
Edward Szall, Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate (04/01/21)
https://www.trunews.com/stream/grand-jury-investigating-matt-gaetz-and-other-politicians-for-teen-sex-orgies
Courtesy of TruNews
Today on TRUNNEWS, they detail the continuing revelations swirling around the Matt Gaetz sex trafficking scandal. Specifically, they drill down on the documents released by the Congressman himself, including an acknowledgement that the Department of Justice is actively pursuing charges against Gaetz ‘and others.’
Edward Szall, Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate (04/01/21)
https://www.trunews.com/stream/grand-jury-investigating-matt-gaetz-and-other-politicians-for-teen-sex-orgies
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