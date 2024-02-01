Our Lady's Message to Pedro Regis for January 30, 2024

Quo Vadis





Jan 31, 2024





Here is Our Lady's Message to Pedro for January 30:





Dear children, love and defend the truth.





Where there is no full truth, the demon is present.





Know, all of you, that the lie will fall to the ground. In the House of the Lord, there is no space for the half-truth and for the lie.





Be attentive. My Jesus needs you.





Give Me your hands and I will conduct you to My Son Jesus.





Turn away from the world, because ye belong to the Lord and only Him must follow and serve.





Do not live apart from prayer.





When ye are away, you become a target for the enemy of God.





Turn around.





My Jesus loves you and waits for you with open arms.





This is the message that I transmit to you today in the name of the Most Holy Trinity.





Thank you for having allowed Me to reunite you here once more.





I bless you, in the name of the Father, of the Son and the Holy Spirit.





Amen.





Stay in peace.





Our Lady gave a similar message to Pedro Regis on August 3, 2023.





Dear children, welcome My Calls and, in everything, be like Jesus.





You live in the time worse than the time of the Flood.





The day will come when sin will not be seen as an evil.





The smoke of the demon will cause spiritual blindness everywhere.





The Church of My Jesus will drink the bitter chalice of suffering.





The good priests will be persecuted and thrown out.





I suffer for what comes to you.





Bend your knees in prayer.





Seek strength in the Gospel and the Eucharist.





You will still have long years of hard trials, but those who remain faithful until the end will be saved.





This is the message that I transmit to you today in the name of the Most Holy Trinity.





Thank you for having allowed Me to reunite you here once more.





I bless you, in the name of the Father, of the Son and the Holy Spirit.





Amen.





Stay in peace.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UJyEthGEiSw