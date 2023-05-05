Create New Account
Folks This Video Explains How The Direct Energy Weapon Of 5G Effects Our Cells and Makes Them Expel The Toxins From The Frequencies
Puretrauma357
Published 17 hours ago |

Folks This Video Explains How The Direct Energy Weapon Of 5G Effects Our Cells and Makes Them Expel The Toxins From The Frequencies .. The Graphene .. Heavy Metals Are In Our Food, Air and Water. The Cells Expel It And Spread It. These Damn Cell Towers Have Nothing To Do With Your Damn Cell Phone !! They Are Making Us Sick And Killing Us ! The Same Thing They Are Still Doing In The Hellhole Hospitals To This Hour ! Take The Information Posted To Your Sheriff. Write An Affidavit Have It Notarized And From The Evidence Submitted They Are Obligated To Open A Criminal Investigation.


https://www.saveusnow.org.uk/


https://forlifeonearth.weebly.com/mark-steele-expert-report-on-5g-emissions-in-context-of-nanometal-contaminated-vaccines.html


https://drpetechambers.com/

https://t.me/docpete_lfw

https://img1.wsimg.com/blobby/go/058ad340-73c5-4f3d-af4f-8df4795d5196/5GW_CHAMBERS.pdf


https://stop007.org/


https://stop007.org/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/lte-a_iot_on-the_road_to_5g_rs_france_march2017_5g.pdf

