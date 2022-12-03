Create New Account
9/11 and Israel's Great Game (2021)- Laurent Guyenot
What is happening
Steven

@Steven


7 min 14 s : Ghost planes
18 min 43 s : Controlled demolition
23 min 48 s : To whom benefits the crime ?
35 min 40 s : Israel's profile
41 min 56 s : The dancing Israelis
48 min 42 s : The israeli spy ring
55 min 36 s : The Neocons
1 h 2 min 2 s : The invisible coup
1 h 9 min 48 s : Netanyahu, Silverstein & the super sayanim
1 h 20 min 26 s : Nested conspiracies ?
1 h 29 min 43 s : Controlling the investigation
1 h 34 min 34 s : Controlling the opposition
1 h 39 min 57 s : How many more wars for Zion ?
1 h 53 min 08 s : Disclaimer

French version : https://kontrekulture.com/produit/le-11-septembre-et-le-grand-jeu-israelien

Keywords
false flagisrael911pentagonnetanyahuplanes2021documentaryinside jobwtcstevensilversteinlaurent guyenotdr alan sabroskyisrael s great gamemossad jobproject for the american censurymossad operation

