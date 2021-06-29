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FACT! YOU ARE A TARGET
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30 views • June 29, 2021
IF YOU CAN'T UNDERSTAND THE COMMENTOR, PAUSE TO READ WHAT HE IS SAYING!
The facts showing why you are being targeted for guardianship. They are coming for your freedom they want to domesticate you.
https://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=60d9f95ea154da303af452b0
The facts showing why you are being targeted for guardianship. They are coming for your freedom they want to domesticate you.
https://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=60d9f95ea154da303af452b0
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