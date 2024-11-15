The Book of Hebrews - Part 2 - The Son is Greater Than the Angels " - Expository Reading

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Son Is Greater Than the Angels
Hebrews 1:5-14 NLT
For God never said to any angel what he said to Jesus: "You are my Son. Today I have become your Father. " God also said, "I will be his Father, and he will be my Son." [6] And when he brought his supreme Son into the world, God said, "Let all of God's angels worship him." [7] Regarding the angels, he says, "He sends his angels like the winds, his servants like flames of fire." [8] But to the Son he says, "Your throne, O God, endures forever and ever. You rule with a scepter of justice. [9] You love justice and hate evil. Therefore, O God, your God has anointed you, pouring out the oil of joy on you more than on anyone else." [10] He also says to the Son, "In the beginning, Lord, you laid the foundation of the earth and made the heavens with your hands. [11] They will perish, but you remain forever. They will wear out like old clothing. [12] You will fold them up like a cloak and discard them like old clothing. But you are always the same; you will live forever." [13] And God never said to any of the angels, "Sit in the place of honor at my right hand until I humble your enemies, making them a footstool under your feet." [14] Therefore, angels are only servants-spirits sent to care for people who will inherit salvation.